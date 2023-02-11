GSI to take up 111 public good projects next fiscal | Image: GSI (Representative)

The Geological Survey of India (GSI) will take up 111 public health and public good geoscience activities during the next financial year, an official statement said.

For FY'24, a total of 966 standard programmes have been finalised by GSI across five missions.

According to the mines ministry, the emphasis is on baseline data generation and mineral exploration programs, with a special emphasis on strategic-critical and fertiliser minerals exploration.

Additional courses

Additionally, GSI will enrol in 115 courses to teach and enhance the capacity of its staff as well as outside officials, including geoscientists from several states.

One of the world's oldest survey organisations is GSI, which was established in 1851. GSI has made noteworthy contributions to the field of geosciences over the years and has continued to expand and diversify into numerous geoscientific endeavours.

(If you have a story in and around Mumbai, you have our ears, be a citizen journalist and send us your story here. )

(To receive our E-paper on WhatsApp daily, please click here. To receive it on Telegram, please click here. We permit sharing of the paper's PDF on WhatsApp and other social media platforms.)