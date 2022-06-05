Green match among dating community on World Environment Day

Dating app QuackQuack surveyed its users from tier 1 and tier 2 cities to understand the relevance of the environment in dating life. / Representational Image |

With the climate crisis on the rise, more and more people are making substantial efforts to keep a check on it. Being sensitive and aware of environmental issues is a must-have quality among the young Indians. On this World Environment Day, India's dating app QuackQuack surveyed its users from tier 1 and tier 2 cities to understand the relevance of the environment in dating life.

Findings from the survey show that young people want a partner who cares about the environment and its wellbeing.

Heat, making waves!

According to QuackQuack's survey, the extreme heat and the striking climate change have been a conversation starter among our users from the national capital this summer. 18 percent of the users from Delhi and Chennai commented that the menacing heat managed to make its way into conversation with their match. 2 percent of these people admitted refusing to go on dates due to the awful heat waves.

Sustainable is Sexy

Twenty one percent of people from tier 1 cities between 18 and 24 mentioned that being environmentally woke is a coveted and desirable attribute when looking for matches. It shows you are not only aware of the climate emergency but also care.

They disclosed that their match being a nature lover is a big turn-on for the new generation of daters. If you are someone who consciously uses non-disposable water bottles and is careful not to litter or always carry a reusable bag while shopping, you might as well be the most preferred match for these climate-conscious daters.

Are you blowing your own horn for clout?

Twelve percent of daters from tier 2 cities commented that mentioning that you care about the environment and are conscious about climate change in your dating profile seems like clout-seeking and trying too hard to impress potential matches. In a world where everyone is competing to be more progressive, mentioning words like go green and eco-friendly in your dating profile appears like you are trying hard to move ahead in the race.

Climate deniers are not wanted

Daters from tier 1 cities between 25 and 30 expressed that while environmental issues don't always find a place in conversations with their matches, dating someone ignorant about climate changes and like issues is out of the question. Per the survey, the environment keeps a high priority for young daters. They remarked that many people still believe climate change is made-up. It is rather unfortunate. They revealed that they steer clear of such people and rarely ever consider dating them.

Match based on love for nature

According to QuackQuack's survey, 11 percent of the users from Himachal and Pune revealed that they like to filter out people based on their stance on climate change and environmental crises. They commented that it is better to be mindful of the person's outlook before matching and avoid future conflict.

They also aired that if your date mirrors the same beliefs as you, the chances of falling in love are more. There will be just a lot more to talk about and learn from each other.

Eco-friendly dates are in vogue

Eco-friendly dates are trending among the ecologically sound daters. From volunteering in clean-up programs like beach clean-ups to going on bicycle rides instead of long drives to reduce air pollution, the sustainable GenZ daters are taking concrete steps to protect the environment and create a better and cleaner world.

Keep picking up those plastics and recycling. You'll not only be one step closer to a better world but also score more dates!

QuackQuack's Founder and CEO, Ravi Mittal, commented, "Over the years, we are seeing a rise in the number of people who care about the environment and that might be our saving grace from this ever-rising climate crisis. Naturally, more and more daters are looking for the same quality in their matches, making climate-conscious and sustainable people a hot commodity in the online dating world."