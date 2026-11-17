Greaves Cotton |

Greaves Cotton shares rallied 9% to ₹249.45 on the BSE during Tuesday's intraday trading after its electric two-wheeler brand Ampere reported strong sales momentum.

The stock gained 22% over the preceding week, supported by growing investor interest in the company's electric mobility business.

During the early trade, Greaves Cotton traded 7% higher at ₹244.25. Trading activity increased sharply, with approximately 48 lakh shares changing hands across the BSE and NSE, nearly three times the average volume.

The stock had previously touched a 52-week high of ₹272 on July 14, 2026.

Ampere, the electric two-wheeler brand of Greaves Electric Mobility Limited (GEML), recorded 70,333 VAHAN registrations between the beginning of FY27 and Nov 15, 2026.

This exceeded the 61,842 registrations recorded during the entire FY26.

Registrations increased 93% from 36,452 during the corresponding period of the previous financial year.

According to Greaves Cotton's exchange filing, Ampere secured fifth position in India's electric two-wheeler market, with a 5.7% share as of Nov 15.

The company attributed the growth to increasing consumer demand and its expanding presence in the electric vehicle market.

Greaves Cotton reported a 44% year-on-year increase in consolidated revenue to ₹1,176 crore during the July-September 2026 quarter.

Earnings before interest, tax, depreciation and amortisation (EBITDA) rose 43% to ₹73 crore from ₹51 crore a year earlier.

However, the EBITDA margin eased to 6.2% from 6.3%.

Management expects price increases and operational improvements to help offset higher input costs, with stronger benefits anticipated during the second half of FY27.

The company also maintains a significant presence in India's three-wheeler engine segment, commanding an estimated 55-60% market share.