Granules India Announced Approval For The Store Brand OTC Equivalent of Advil Dual Action Tablets | Image: Granules India (Representative)

Granules India Limited announced on Friday that the US Food & Drug Administration (US FDA) has approved its Abbreviated New Drug Application (ANDA), filed by Granules Pharmaceuticals, Inc (GPI)., a wholly owned foreign subsidiary of the company, for Acetaminophen and Ibuprofen Tablets, 250 mg/125 mg (OTC). It is bioequivalent to the reference listed drug (RLD), Advil Dual Action with Acetaminophen Tablets, 250mg /125 mg (OTC), of GlaxoSmithKline Consumer Healthcare Holdings (US) LLC. This product will be launched through Granules Consumer Health (GCH) division.

Acetaminophen and Ibuprofen Tablets are used for temporary relief for minor aches and pains due to: headache, toothache, backache, menstrual cramps, muscular aches, minor pain of arthritis.

Granules now have a total of 59 ANDA approvals from the US FDA (57 Final approvals and 2 tentative approvals).

The Advil Dual Action with Acetaminophen Tablets (OTC) brand and store brands had combined U.S. sales of approximately $70 million for the most recent twelve months based on IRI multi-outlet market data.

Advil is a registered trademark of GlaxoSmithKline Consumer Healthcare Holdings (US).

