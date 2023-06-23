Granules India’s Jeedimetla facility completed the US FDA inspection | Image: Granules (Representative)

Granules Jeedimetla facility located at Hyderabad, Telangana, India has successfully completed the US FDA’s surveillance inspection with zero observations, the company announced through an exchange filing. The inspection was completed between June 19 and June 23.

Jeedimetla facility manufactures Active Pharmaceutical Ingredients (API) and Pharmaceutical Formulation Intermediates (PFIs).

Granules shares

The shares of Granules on Friday closed at Rs 286.95, down by 0.35 per cent.

