 Granules Consumer Health concludes USFDA audit with zero observations
e-Paper Get App
HomeBusinessGranules Consumer Health concludes USFDA audit with zero observations

Granules Consumer Health concludes USFDA audit with zero observations

The facility was inspected by the US FDA from 15th to 20th March 2023

FPJ Web DeskUpdated: Tuesday, March 21, 2023, 02:06 PM IST
article-image
Granules Consumer Health concludes FDA audit with zero observations | Image: Granules (Representative)

Granules India announced that Granules Consumer Health Inc. (GCH), a stepdown subsidiary of the company and a wholly owned subsidiary of Granules USA, Inc., has completed an audit by the U.S. Food and Drug Administration (US FDA) with zero 483s, the company said in an exchange filing.

The facility was inspected by the US FDA from 15th to 20th March 2023.

“The audit is a pre-approval inspection for three products filed from the facility. The packaging site strengthens our proposition to control the value chain and provides us with the agility needed in a very dynamic OTC space,” said Priyanka Chigurupati, Executive- Director, Granules USA, Inc. & Granules Pharmaceuticals, Inc.

Granules Consumer Health (GCH) is a leading private-label OTC provider, and its packaging facility will enable it to service leading retailers more effectively.

The packaging facility in Manassas is spread over 79,000 sq ft and has several packaging suites to service customer needs.

Granules Consumer Health (GCH) was established in 2014, to offer OTC generics that meet the highest level of quality at an affordable cost.

Read Also
RattanIndia’s Revolt Motors appoints Pankaj Sharma as Chief Business Officer
article-image

(To receive our E-paper on WhatsApp daily, please click here.  To receive it on Telegram, please click here. We permit sharing of the paper's PDF on WhatsApp and other social media platforms.)

Follow us on

RECENT STORIES

Blue Star wins four railway electrification orders worth Rs 575 cr

Blue Star wins four railway electrification orders worth Rs 575 cr

Granules Consumer Health concludes USFDA audit with zero observations

Granules Consumer Health concludes USFDA audit with zero observations

Thomas Cook India & SOTC Travel partner with LTIMindtree to launch ‘Green Carpet’

Thomas Cook India & SOTC Travel partner with LTIMindtree to launch ‘Green Carpet’

RattanIndia’s Revolt Motors appoints Pankaj Sharma as Chief Business Officer

RattanIndia’s Revolt Motors appoints Pankaj Sharma as Chief Business Officer

L&T bags major contracts for its hydrocarbon business

L&T bags major contracts for its hydrocarbon business