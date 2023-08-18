GQG Partners Acquires 7.73% Stake In Adani Power Via Bulk Deals | Image: Adani Power (Representative)

Adani power Limited on Friday announced that GQG partners LLC has acquired equity shares of Adani Power on August 16, resulting in their aggregate shareholding being 7.73% of the paid-up capital of the company, the company announced through na exchange filing.

GQG Partners LLC is the investment manager of the acquirer and PACs and has made the investment decision on behalf of the acquirer and PACs, the company said through the filing.

Adani power Limited shares

The shares of Adani Power on Friday at 1:49 pm IST were at Rs 310.45, up y 8.34 percent.

(To receive our E-paper on WhatsApp daily, please click here. To receive it on Telegram, please click here. We permit sharing of the paper's PDF on WhatsApp and other social media platforms.)