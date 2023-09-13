 Govt Will Not Make Six Airbags Mandatory For Cars: Nitin Gadkari
e-Paper Get App
HomeBusinessGovt Will Not Make Six Airbags Mandatory For Cars: Nitin Gadkari

Govt Will Not Make Six Airbags Mandatory For Cars: Nitin Gadkari

The government last year proposed to implement the six airbags safety norm from October 2023 for enhanced safety of occupants.

PTIUpdated: Wednesday, September 13, 2023, 03:52 PM IST
article-image
Union minister Nitin Gadkari | PTI

The government will not make six airbags mandatory for cars, Union Road Transport and Highways Minister Nitin Gadkari said on Wednesday.

The government last year proposed to implement the six airbags safety norm from October 2023 for enhanced safety of occupants.

"We don't want to make six airbags rule for cars mandatory," Gadkari said at an event here.

Last year, the Ministry of Road Transport and Highways (MoRTH) in a statement said that in order to enhance the safety of occupants of a motor vehicle, it has been decided to enhance safety features by amending the Central Motors Vehicles Rules (CMVR), 1989.

Airbags for both front seats are mandatory in vehicles manufactured on and after April 1, 2021. An airbag is a vehicle occupant-restraint system which interferes between the driver and the vehicle's dashboard during a collision, thereby preventing serious injuries. 

Read Also
Maruti Suzuki to recall 17,362 units due to faulty airbag controller
article-image
Follow us on

RECENT STORIES

Bombay Dyeing To Sell 22-acre Mumbai Plot For Rs 5,200 Cr To Sumitomo

Bombay Dyeing To Sell 22-acre Mumbai Plot For Rs 5,200 Cr To Sumitomo

NBCC Signs MoU With RINL For Monetisation Of Non-Core Assets

NBCC Signs MoU With RINL For Monetisation Of Non-Core Assets

Bank Of India Issues Basel III Compliant Tier II Bonds Of ₹2,000 Cr

Bank Of India Issues Basel III Compliant Tier II Bonds Of ₹2,000 Cr

IRCTC Signs MoU With MSRTC; Travellers Can Now Book On Any Mode From IRCTC Portal

IRCTC Signs MoU With MSRTC; Travellers Can Now Book On Any Mode From IRCTC Portal

STFL Trading and Finance Acquires 4.06% Stake in Triveni Engineering and Industries

STFL Trading and Finance Acquires 4.06% Stake in Triveni Engineering and Industries