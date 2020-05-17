Govt to launch 'PM eVIDYA' for access to digital education announces FM Nirmala Sitharaman

Union Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman on Sunday said that 'PM eVIDYA' programme for multi-mode access to digital education will be launched immediately and that 100 universities will be permitted to start online courses by May 30.

'PM eVIDYA' programme will consist of 'Diksha' involving e-content and QR coded energized textbooks for all grades and will be called as 'one nation, one digital platform'.

Besides this, one earmarked TV channel per class from 1 to 12, also named as 'one class, one channel', will also be rolled out.

It will also envisage extensive use of radio, community radio and podcasts and special e-content for visually and hearing impaired.