'Starting to make 1991 look like a smaller shift': Twitter reacts to Nirmala Sitharaman's final presser

India and the world had undergone many changes over the last few decades. Sitharaman on Sunday emphasised the need for a "new coherent policy—where all sectors are open to the private sector while public sector enterprises (PSEs) will play an important role in defined areas".

As the presentation that went alongside Sitharaman's words put it, keeping this in mind, the government was announcing a new policy. Under this:

• List of strategic sectors requiring presence of PSEs in public interest will be notified

• In strategic sectors, at least one enterprise will remain in the public sector but private sector will also be allowed

• In other sectors, PSEs will be privatized (timing to be based on feasibility etc.)

• To minimize wasteful administrative costs, number of enterprises in strategic sectors will ordinarily be only one to four; others will be privatized/ merged/ brought under holding companies