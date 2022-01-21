e-Paper Get App

Business

Updated on: Friday, January 21, 2022, 03:30 PM IST

Govt taking significant steps to boost startup ecosystem: Piyush Goyal

Agencies
Commerce and Industry Minister Piyush Goyal stated that huge opportunities are there for startups in tier 2 and 3 cities and areas like advertising, marketing, professional services, fitness and wellness, gaming and sports and audio-video services |

The government is taking significant steps such as resolving the angel tax issue, simplification of tax procedures, and self-certification, to boost the startup ecosystem of the country, stated Commerce and Industry Minister Piyush Goyal.

Piyush Goyal said that huge opportunities are there for startups in tier 2 and 3 cities and areas like advertising, marketing, professional services, fitness and wellness, gaming and sports and audio-video services.

Startups should leverage modern technologies for local and global markets, Goyal said while speaking at the launch of NASSCOM's Annual Technology Startup Report.

Goyal added that the government is focusing on reducing compliance burden to promote ease of doing business.

Published on: Friday, January 21, 2022, 03:30 PM IST
