Govt Says E20 Ethanol Blending Safe, Rejects Claims Of Insurance Impact

The Indian government has reaffirmed that the country’s ethanol blending programme is safe, consumer-friendly, and economically beneficial, while firmly rejecting concerns that the use of E20 petrol could impact the validity of vehicle insurance policies.

In an official statement, the Ministry of Petroleum and Natural Gas clarified that claims suggesting insurance policies could be invalidated due to the use of E20 fuel had been examined with relevant stakeholders and found to be incorrect.

The ministry emphasised that there is no regulatory or technical basis for such concerns.

The government further stated that ethanol blending is a globally recognised and widely adopted practice. Countries such as the United States, Brazil, and Japan have successfully integrated ethanol-blended fuels into their energy systems.

It specifically pointed out that Brazil has been using even higher ethanol blends, with E27 currently serving as the standard petrol formulation in the country.

According to the ministry, India’s ethanol blending programme has delivered significant economic benefits. It has helped the country save more than ₹1.4 lakh crore in foreign exchange by reducing dependence on crude oil imports.

This has contributed to strengthening the nation’s energy security while lowering import bills.

The programme has also created a steady demand for agricultural feedstocks such as sugarcane, maize, and other crops used in ethanol production.

This, in turn, has supported farmers’ incomes and provided a boost to rural economic activity, making ethanol blending an important part of agricultural value addition.

On the environmental front, the government noted that ethanol blending plays a key role in reducing carbon emissions and supporting India’s transition toward cleaner and more sustainable mobility solutions.

It described the initiative as a critical component of the country’s broader energy transition strategy.

Reiterating its commitment, the government said the ethanol blending programme will continue to be implemented in a safe, transparent, and consumer-centric manner.

It added that policy decisions will be guided by scientific evidence and continuous engagement with stakeholders across the fuel and automotive ecosystem.

Overall, the ministry sought to reassure consumers that ethanol-blended fuels are not only safe for vehicles but also contribute significantly to economic savings, environmental sustainability, and rural development, making the programme a key pillar of India’s long-term energy strategy.