Govt Plans To Import Australian Spodumene To Cut China Dependence In Cooktop Production

India is actively working to secure a stable supply of Australian spodumene, a lithium-bearing mineral, in a strategic move aimed at boosting domestic manufacturing of ceramic glass used in induction cooktops, Moneycontrol reported.

The initiative is designed to reduce the country’s dependence on Chinese imports, which currently dominate the supply chain for key components in this segment, according to the report based on government sources.

The push comes amid a sharp rise in demand for induction and infrared cooktops over the past three months.

This surge has been driven primarily by disruptions in LPG supply caused by geopolitical tensions linked to the US–Israel conflict with Iran.

As households and commercial users increasingly shift toward electric cooking solutions, demand for induction cooktops has nearly doubled in a short span.

Government officials confirmed that the Secretary of Power has taken up the matter with the Secretary of Economic Relations in the Ministry of External Affairs to facilitate the import of technical-grade spodumene from Australia.

This raw material is expected to play a crucial role in supporting domestic production of ceramic glass tops for induction cookers.

Market data shared with the government shows that sales of induction and infrared cooktops have increased from around 5.13 lakh units in February 2026 to nearly 10 lakh units in recent months, reflecting strong consumer adoption.

However, the rapid demand growth has exposed structural weaknesses in India’s supply chain.

Domestic manufacturers are facing shortages of ceramic glass, which is a critical component for induction cooktops.

Industry players have reported extended delivery timelines due to high order volumes faced by Chinese suppliers, who currently dominate the global supply chain.

Original equipment manufacturers (OEMs) have also reported a 15–25% increase in input costs, including ceramic glass, induction coils, and printed circuit boards.

In addition, lead times have expanded significantly from around two weeks to four to five weeks, adding pressure on production cycles.

Spodumene, the mineral at the centre of the initiative, is a key lithium-bearing input used in ceramic glass manufacturing.

Its lithium content enhances heat resistance and durability, making it essential for high-temperature applications such as induction cooktop surfaces.

Australia is currently the world’s largest producer of spodumene, making it a strategic partner for India’s supply diversification efforts.

The imported material is expected to support a new ceramic glass manufacturing facility in Rajasthan, which is scheduled to begin trial production by August.

The plant will manufacture induction cooktop glass tops and significantly reduce import dependency in this segment.

The facility is expected to have an annual production capacity of around 1.5 crore ceramic glass units, or approximately 15 lakh units per month.