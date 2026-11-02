Govt Plans To Export Vande Bharat Trains Within 3-4 Years: Ashwini Vaishnaw

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India plans to begin exporting complete Vande Bharat trains within the next three to four years, Railway Minister Ashwini Vaishnaw announced on Sunday, while inaugurating the Bengaluru-Mumbai Vande Bharat Sleeper Express.

Vaishnaw said Indian Railways was continuously upgrading its indigenously developed trainsets and expanding the country's railway manufacturing capabilities.

India already exports advanced railway components, including propulsion systems and bogies, to Switzerland, Germany, France, Italy and the US.

Vaishnaw said each successive Vande Bharat version incorporates improvements based on operational experience and technological developments.

The proposed exports would mark India's expansion from supplying railway components to delivering complete trainsets internationally.

According to information presented in Parliament in March 2026, India's exports of railway rolling stock and components totalled approximately Rs26,000 crore between 2016-17 and January 2026.

Domestic manufacturers currently supply locomotives, passenger coaches, traction motors and other railway equipment to overseas markets.

The Railway Ministry has also outlined plans to manufacture 260 Vande Bharat Sleeper trainsets.

The programme involves Bharat Earth Movers Limited (BEML), Chennai's Integral Coach Factory and technology partners, with production and passenger service induction planned in phases.

The newly launched sleeper service will connect Bengaluru and Mumbai, covering approximately 1,118 km in around 16 hours.

Union Minister of State for Railways V Somanna said the train would reduce journey time by nearly eight hours compared with existing services.

The fully air-conditioned, 16-coach train offers 823 berths across First AC, AC Two-Tier and AC Three-Tier categories.

Vaishnaw highlighted improved facilities for middle- and upper-berth passengers and advanced couplers designed to reduce travel jerks.

Regular services begin from Mumbai on Nov 2 and Bengaluru on Nov 3.

The Bengaluru train departs Sir M Visvesvaraya Terminal at 7.45 pm and reaches Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj Terminus at 11.55 am the following day.

The return service leaves Mumbai at 8.10 pm and arrives in Bengaluru at noon.

Both trains operate six days weekly, excluding Mondays from Bengaluru and Tuesdays from Mumbai.