Govt Plans Social Security For 1 Crore Gig Workers, e-Shram Integration Deadline Set For June 22

The government is preparing to roll out social security benefits for gig and platform workers across India.

The benefits being planned include accident insurance, health coverage, maternity support, pension protection and other welfare measures.

The government is also asking platform companies to integrate worker data with the e-Shram portal before June 22, said Ashutosh Pednekar, Joint Secretary and Director General (Labour Welfare), Ministry of Labour and Employment.

He was addressing a stakeholders’ consultation on gig and platform workers at FICCI.

Gig Economy Seen As Fast-Growing Sector

Pednekar said nearly one crore workers are currently employed in the gig and platform economy.

He added that the number could rise to around 2.5 crore workers by the end of this decade.

He said the government has already received approval to operationalise the National Social Security Board for Gig and Platform Workers.

Benefits To Include Insurance And Pension Support

According to the Labour Ministry, the Social Security Fund for gig and platform workers is also being operationalised.

The government is currently working on welfare schemes and consulting fund managers on how the benefits will be delivered.

The planned benefits may include accidental insurance, health support, old-age protection, maternity benefits, cash assistance, education loan support and funeral expense coverage.

Pednekar said policymakers are trying to balance worker welfare with the flexibility required by technology-based platform businesses.

e-Shram Portal Integration Gets Priority

The government is focusing heavily on integrating company databases with the e-Shram portal.

The system will allow real-time tracking of worker benefits and improve access to welfare schemes.

Pednekar said the aggregator databases and e-Shram platform would “speak to each other,” helping workers digitally check their benefits and usage through app-based systems.

The Labour Ministry has asked platform companies to complete integration before the June 22 deadline because the government is working under tight timelines.

The government believes the e-Shram platform could transform welfare delivery for gig workers in the same way India’s digital public infrastructure changed financial services.