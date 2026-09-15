Govt Plans Pension Sakhis To Widen Rural Retirement Cover, New Partnership Targets Women & Underserved Households

Pension Sakhis will provide doorstep awareness, enrolment and support, helping rural women. |

New Delhi: The government will create a dedicated cadre of “Pension Sakhis” to improve pension awareness, enrolment and support services across rural India, particularly for women and underserved households.

The Department of Rural Development (DoRD) and the Pension Fund Regulatory and Development Authority (PFRDA) have signed a memorandum of understanding to implement the initiative, the Ministry of Rural Development said.

Existing Rural Network To Be Used

The programme will use the community network developed under the Deendayal Antyodaya Yojana-National Rural Livelihoods Mission.

Banking Correspondent Sakhis and other trained community resource persons will serve as Pension Sakhis. They will raise awareness, facilitate enrolment and provide pension-related assistance at people’s doorsteps.

The initiative will primarily cover Self Help Group members, rural women, Lakhpati Didis and communities with limited access to formal retirement and social security systems.

Focus On Trust And Financial Literacy

Rural Development Secretary Rohit Kansal said SHG members have distinct savings habits, livelihood cycles and risk profiles. Therefore, pension products and financial education must reflect their specific circumstances.

He said social security is central to the mission’s inclusive-growth vision, helping rural households manage financial risks, strengthen resilience and achieve sustainable prosperity.

Kansal added that pension awareness and financial literacy must be built on honesty, transparency and trust. Properly trained BC Sakhis and financially literate community workers can help widen retirement coverage, he said.

NPS Adoption To Be Promoted

PFRDA Whole Time Member Mamta Shankar highlighted the growing need for retirement planning amid longer life expectancy and changing demographic trends.

The partnership will encourage rural households to adopt pension products, including the National Pension System, while strengthening pension literacy and financial inclusion.

Digital dashboards, mobile and web-based tools, and unique identifier-based tracking through Central Recordkeeping Agencies will monitor outreach, enrolments and performance. The government expects the partnership to build a more inclusive social security ecosystem and provide greater long-term financial security to rural citizens nationwide.