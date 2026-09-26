Govt Orders States To Crack Down On Illegal Nicotine Pouch Sales Amid Health Concerns

The Centre has directed state governments to take action against the illegal sale of nicotine pouches, citing public health concerns and their growing availability through online and offline channels.

Nicotine pouches are small packets placed under the lip that deliver nicotine without containing tobacco. While they have gained popularity internationally, the products remain illegal and unapproved in India.

As per a report by Reuters, nicotine pouches are frequently smuggled into the country and sold through online platforms and local tobacco shops.

Centre flags health risks

The Health Ministry, in a September 19 letter to states, highlighted concerns over increasing access to oral nicotine products and their potential impact on young people.

“There is increased "availability of oral nicotine pouches through online and offline channels in the country ... Nicotine exposure is of particular concern among children,” the ministry wrote.

The letter directed states to take enforcement measures under applicable laws.

“Initiate appropriate enforcement action in accordance with the law, in the interest of public health and protection of children,” it added.

The ministry cited provisions under India's drug law that permit authorities to search for and seize such products and prosecute those involved in their sale.

Global debate over nicotine alternatives

Nicotine pouches have become an important growth area for tobacco companies seeking alternatives to conventional cigarettes. Brands such as Philip Morris' Zyn and Swedish Smokeless Solutions' White Fox are reportedly available in India.

A federal study released in June described nicotine pouches as “a largely unregulated public health concern”, citing their consumption among people aged 18 to 40.

India has banned e-cigarettes while allowing certain nicotine-replacement products, including patches and chewing gums.

The World Health Organization has called for stronger safeguards against nicotine addiction, particularly among young people. The US Food and Drug Administration, however, has said smokers who completely switch to alternatives such as pouches, vapes and heated tobacco products may reduce their health risks.