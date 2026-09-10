Govt Mulls Stricter Red Warning Labels On Packaged Foods After Supreme Court Push

The government has informed the Supreme Court that it is open to introducing stricter warning labels on packaged food products after health activists raised concerns over the proposed framework by the Food Safety and Standards Authority of India (FSSAI), Reuters reported.

The development could impact India’s $100 billion food industry, which includes global and domestic companies selling processed food and beverages.

After years of discussions, FSSAI had recently proposed a two-stage front-of-pack labelling system. Under the plan, products exceeding limits in at least two categories among added sugar, salt and saturated fat would carry red hexagonal warning labels initially.

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The second phase was expected to introduce stricter norms. However, health experts criticised the proposal, arguing that the approach could allow several unhealthy products to avoid warning labels.

During a Supreme Court hearing on Thursday, Justice J.B. Pardiwala questioned why the regulator planned to introduce the rules in phases.

"It has to be sugar and salt. Only then will you ask them to put a label?" Pardiwala said.

FSSAI’s counsel, Additional Solicitor General of India Brijender Chahar, said after the court’s observations that the authority could consider implementing both phases together.

This would mean products exceeding limits for even one parameter, including sugar, salt or fat, could receive a red warning label.

Food industry raises objections over proposed norms

The Supreme Court is hearing a petition filed by health group 3S And Our Health seeking stricter food labelling rules. The debate has intensified after concerns were raised that the earlier proposal could favour food companies.

Industry groups have opposed the proposed system, arguing that labels based on 100-gram serving sizes could unfairly impact traditional foods. The All India Food Processors' Association said many products could receive warnings despite being consumed in small quantities.

The association has suggested a per-serving approach, similar to proposals in some countries.

Health experts and authorities have expressed concerns over rising obesity levels in India, particularly among children. The Supreme Court said food safety was a matter of national interest and urged cooperation from all stakeholders.