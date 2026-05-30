Govt Launches Port Performance Index For FY25

The government has launched a national port benchmarking system and a series of digital governance reforms aimed at improving the efficiency of India’s maritime sector.

Union Minister for Ports, Shipping and Waterways Sarbananda Sonowal unveiled the Logistics Port Performance Index (LPPI) for FY25 during the 37th Foundation Day celebrations of Jawaharlal Nehru Port Authority (JNPA) in Mumbai.

The initiative is part of the government’s broader effort to improve logistics performance, increase transparency and strengthen India’s position in global shipping and trade.

Officials said the new framework will help ports measure their operational performance using common national standards.

LPPI To Measure Port Efficiency Across India

The Logistics Port Performance Index has been developed under the ‘Sagar Aankalan’ framework.

It will act as a national benchmarking tool to assess how efficiently Indian ports are functioning.

The index evaluates ports handling dry bulk, liquid bulk and container cargo.

Key performance indicators include vessel turnaround time, berth idle time, pre-berthing waiting time, cargo handling volumes and container dwell time.

According to Sonowal, the index will encourage continuous improvement and help Indian ports match global standards.

He said the framework is expected to improve competitiveness and support India's ambition of becoming a leading maritime nation.out

Read Also Adani Ports To Acquire Jaypee Fertilizers For ₹1,500 Crore

Four New Digital Platforms Introduced

Alongside the LPPI, the government launched four digital initiatives developed by the Directorate General of Shipping.

These include a 24x7 grievance redressal system under e-Navik, a ship registration module on e-Samudra, a medical practitioner module and a unified ship recycling credit note portal.

The reforms are aimed at simplifying processes, improving transparency and reducing paperwork in the maritime sector.

Officials said the digital platforms will make services faster and more accessible for shipping companies and maritime professionals.