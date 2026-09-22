Govt Introduces New Packaging Rules, Mandates Veg, Non-Veg Symbols On Cosmetics And Toiletries

The Centre has introduced revised packaging guidelines that require manufacturers of several consumer products, including cosmetics and toiletries, to clearly indicate whether their products are vegetarian or non-vegetarian.

The government has amended the Legal Metrology (Packaged Commodities) Rules, 2011, bringing the new requirement into effect from Monday. The move aims to help consumers identify the nature of products before making purchases.

New symbols to appear on product packaging

According to the updated rules, products made from vegetarian ingredients will have to display a green dot, while items containing non-vegetarian ingredients will carry a red or brown dot.

Manufacturers will be required to place these symbols on the top portion of the principal display panel of the package. This will allow consumers to easily identify whether a product is vegetarian or non-vegetarian while shopping.

The new provision applies to a wide range of packaged goods, including personal care items such as soaps, shampoos, toothpastes and other cosmetic products.

Rules aim to improve consumer information

The amendment forms part of the government’s efforts to strengthen product labelling standards and provide consumers with clearer information about packaged commodities.

Under the revised framework, companies manufacturing and selling products covered by the notification will need to update their packaging to comply with the new identification requirements.

The move extends the use of origin-related symbols beyond food products and brings several everyday personal care items under a similar disclosure framework.

The new labelling requirement is expected to help consumers make informed choices by providing a visible indication of product composition at the point of purchase.