Govt Dispatches Record 2.6 Million Tonnes Of Coal Daily Amid Critically Low Stocks

Representational Image

Coal supplies to India's thermal power plants are expected to stabilise shortly, with daily dispatches reaching a record 2.6 million tonnes, a senior Power Ministry official said on Thursday as per a Reuters report

The assurance comes amid growing concerns over declining fuel inventories at coal-fired power stations across the country. According to Central Electricity Authority (CEA) data, 96 power plants had critically low coal stocks as of Oct 19, compared with 60 in mid-September.

Plants holding less than three days of fuel are classified as having critically low stocks. The increase highlights mounting pressure on electricity generation as demand continues to rise.

Coal Dispatches Increase As Power Demand Surges

The Power Ministry has accelerated coal deliveries to electricity producers, including state-owned NTPC, following disruptions caused by scattered rainfall in mining regions.

The official said coal transportation and supply operations were being strengthened to restore normal inventories at affected plants.

Meanwhile, reduced hydropower generation has increased dependence on coal-based electricity.

The official attributed weaker hydropower output to rainfall disruptions associated with the El Niño weather pattern.

India's daily peak electricity demand has increased by approximately 45 to 50 gigawatts compared with the corresponding period last year.

Hotter weather conditions and stronger industrial activity have contributed to the sharp increase in consumption.

These developments have placed additional pressure on thermal power stations, particularly those already operating with limited coal reserves.

Gujarat Receives Additional Power Allocation Amid Supply Concerns

The Central Government has allocated additional electricity to Gujarat, one of India's major industrial centres, to address rising demand.

The Power Ministry official maintained that Gujarat was not facing a shortage of either electricity or coal. The Gujarat government had asked industrial units to reduce electricity consumption during evening hours.

The reported request was aimed at preventing potential supply disruptions as electricity demand increased.

Despite the growing number of plants with critically low coal inventories, the ministry expects record daily dispatches to help improve fuel availability and restore normal supply conditions soon.