Govt Directs Airlines To Allocate 60% Seats Free Of Cost, Highlight Passenger Rights In Regional Language

In a big relief to airlines passengers, the government has directed airlines to allocate at least 60 percent of the total seats without the seat selection fee.

Seat selection fee is often charged by airlines to allow passenger select their preferred seat. Such fee is generally levied on window seats, aisle seats or seats at the front row or seats with extra legroom.

The fee usually ranges from Rs 150 to over Rs 2,000 for preferred seats. However, in a positive development for the passengers, the government has put a halt on this practice for at least 60 percent of the seats through a notification issued through the Directorate General of Civil Aviation (DGCA).

The Union Ministry of Civil Aviation has said that the decision was taken to strengthen passenger convenience, transparency and uniformity of practices across airlines.

The notification by the civil aviation regulator has also asked airlines to ensure that passengers travelling on the same booking reference, or PNR, are seated together wherever possible.

Passengers travelling on the same PNR should be seated together, preferably in adjacent seats, to improve travel convenience for families and groups, said the DGCA in its order.

The order also asked airlines to clearly define the baggage rules and highlight passenger rights at appropriate locations.

The airlines are directed to allow the carriage of sports equipment and musical instruments in a transparent, passenger-friendly manner. This must be done while complying with safety and operational regulations. The order asked airline operators to clearly define and implement policies for transporting pets.

Moreover, in case of flight delays or cancellations, the passengers should be made aware of their rights.

To ensure this, the civil aviation regulator has asked airlines to prominently display passenger rights across their websites, mobile applications, booking platforms and airport counters. More importantly, such information should be imparted to the passengers in regional languages as well for better awareness.