e-Paper Get App
HomeBusinessGovt clocks 30% rise in direct tax collection till Nov for 2022-23

Govt clocks 30% rise in direct tax collection till Nov for 2022-23

This brings government closer to the Rs 14,20,000 crore direct tax collection target that it has set for 2022-23.

FPJ Web DeskUpdated: Monday, December 26, 2022, 08:29 PM IST
article-image
Representative Photo |
Follow us on

Out of a population of more than 130 crore, a little more tha eight crore people in India pay direct taxes, which includes income tax, property tax and tax on assets. Thanks to government's efforts to increase compliance and increase revenue, gross direct tax collections as of November in 2022-23 surged by almost 30 per cent to hit ₹10,93,385 crore compare to around ₹8,43,301 crore for the same period of last year.

The economy's performance, implementation of direct tax laws and better administration have helped increase revenue from taxes. This brings government closer to the Rs 14,20,000 crore direct tax collection target that it has set for 2022-23.

The total direct tax collected in FY23 till November reached ₹8,77,470 crore, while it hit ₹14,12,422 crore in 2021-22, and in 2020-21 it stayed at ₹9,47,176 crore amid the pandemic.

RECENT STORIES

Mass layoffs: This Indian-origin newspaper editor saved staff from job cuts by stepping down himself

Mass layoffs: This Indian-origin newspaper editor saved staff from job cuts by stepping down himself

Chennai-based startup to supply satellite components to UAE's space agency

Chennai-based startup to supply satellite components to UAE's space agency

Employee unions at General Insurance, 4 other state-owned firms to strike on Jan 4

Employee unions at General Insurance, 4 other state-owned firms to strike on Jan 4

Jet Airways reportedly hit by mass resignation triggered by uncertainty over revival

Jet Airways reportedly hit by mass resignation triggered by uncertainty over revival

WeWork India bags Rs 550 cr funding from BPEA Credit for future acquisitions

WeWork India bags Rs 550 cr funding from BPEA Credit for future acquisitions