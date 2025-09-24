 Govt Clears DSIR Scheme With ₹2,277 Crore Outlay To Boost Innovation, R&D
New Delhi: In a bid to promote innovation and young talent in the field of research and development, the Cabinet on Wednesday approved the Department of Scientific and Industrial Research/Council of Scientific and Industrial Research (DSIR/CSIR) scheme with a total outlay of Rs 2,277.397 crore.

The scheme, titled “Capacity Building and Human Resource Development,” has been approved for the period of the 15th Finance Commission Cycle 2021-22 to 2025-26, according to the Cabinet chaired by Prime Minister Narendra Modi.

Implemented by the CSIR, the scheme will cover all R&amp;D institutions, national laboratories, Institutes of National Importance, Institutes of Eminence and Universities across the country.

The initiative provides a wide platform for young, enthusiastic researchers aspiring to build careers in universities, industry, national R&amp;D laboratories, and academic institutions. Guided by eminent scientists and professors, the scheme will foster growth in Science, Technology and Engineering, Medical, and Mathematical Sciences (STEMM), according to a Cabinet note.

“The 'Capacity Building and Human Resource Development Scheme' plays an important role in the achievement of the Sustainable Development Goals (SDGs) for the S&amp;T sector in India by increasing the researchers per million population,” according to the note.

The scheme has demonstrated its relevance by building capacity and expanding the pool of high-quality human resources in the S&amp;T sector.

India has improved its position in the Global Innovation Index (GII) to 39th rank in 2024 as per the World Intellectual Property Organisation (WIPO) ranking which will further improve in near future under the visionary guidance of the Prime Minister.

As a result of support to R&amp;D by the government, India is now among the top three in terms of scientific paper publications as per NSF, USA data.

DSIR's scheme is supporting thousands of research scholars and scientists whose outputs have contributed significantly to India’s S&amp;T achievements. This approval creates a historical milestone in CSIR on its 84 years of service to Indian scientific and industrial research, through the umbrella scheme implementation, which accelerates the country’s R&amp;D progress in the present and future generations.

This initiative also reflects the government’s commitment towards building a robust R&amp;D driven innovation ecosystem and preparing Indian science for global leadership in the 21st century.

