Govt asks temples to apply for FSSAI certification of 'prasad' amid COVID-19

Religious places in the city are being encouraged to go for 'BHOG' certification of their 'prasad' and 'langar'' by the food safety department, which guides them and tests for quality and hygiene, especially in light of the Covid-19 pandemic, officials said.

The department recently issued 'Bhog' certificates to Akshardham temple and Sai Baba temple in Najafgarh after a training and audit exercise, Delhi's Food Safety commissioner Neha Bansal said.

Project BHOG (Blissful Hygienic Offering to God) is an initiative by the Food Safety and Standards Authority of India (FSSAI) to encourage religious places to maintain and adopt best practices in manufacturing and handling of 'Prasad' and other food items.

"We are in touch with several religious places like temples and gurudwaras in the city, including ISKCON temple in East of Kailash, for their participation in the project and to ensure the best quality of Prasad and hygiene practices there," she said.