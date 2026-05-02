Govt Appoints Rohit Jain As RBI Deputy Governor For 3 Years

The government has appointed Rohit Jain as a deputy governor of the Reserve Bank of India (RBI) for a period of three years, strengthening the leadership team at the central bank.

According to a government notification, Jain’s appointment will take effect from May 3, 2026. He is currently serving as an executive director at the RBI and will replace outgoing deputy governor T Rabi Sankar, who retired at the end of April.

Jain’s elevation comes at a time when the RBI is navigating a complex macroeconomic environment marked by global uncertainties, evolving monetary policy challenges, and increasing regulatory oversight of financial institutions.

In its latest monetary policy committee meeting, the Reserve Bank decided to hold the policy rates while keeping a neutral stance as the West Asia war has raised inflationary pressure and dampened the growth outlook of the country.

His experience within the central bank, particularly in supervisory functions, is expected to play a key role in shaping regulatory and financial stability frameworks going forward.

As an executive director, Jain has been associated with critical areas including banking supervision and risk assessment, overseeing monitoring of banks and non-banking financial companies.

His appointment signals continuity within the RBI’s leadership structure, with the government opting to elevate an internal candidate familiar with the institution’s functioning.

The specific portfolio allocation for Jain in his new role has not yet been announced. Typically, RBI deputy governors oversee key departments such as monetary policy, banking regulation, financial markets, and currency management.

The position of deputy governor is one of the most senior roles within the central bank, second only to the governor, and plays a crucial role in policy formulation, financial regulation, and overall economic management.

Jain’s appointment adds to the four-member deputy governor panel at the RBI, which works alongside the governor to steer India’s monetary and financial system.