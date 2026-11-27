The Ministry of Labour and Employment has notified a revised investment framework for provident fund (PF) savings managed by exempted establishments, permitting their trusts to allocate between 5% and 15% of their investment portfolios to equities and related instruments.

The Gazette notification, dated Nov 20, supersedes the previous investment framework issued on May 29, 2015, while preserving actions or omissions preceding its replacement.

The revised norms apply to establishments granted exemptions under Section 143 of the Code on Social Security, 2020, and employees or categories of employees exempted under Paragraph 12 of the Employees' Provident Funds Scheme, 2026.

Exempted establishments manage employees' retirement savings through their own PF trusts instead of the statutory Employees' Provident Fund (EPF) scheme. They must provide benefits substantially similar to or better than those available under the statutory framework.

New PF Investment Rules

Under the revised investment pattern, the ministry has prescribed the following portfolio allocation limits:

Government securities and related investments: 45% to 65%.

Debt instruments and related investments: 35% to 45%.

Short-term debt instruments: Up to 5%.

Equities and related investments: 5% to 15%.

Asset-backed, trust-structured and miscellaneous investments: Up to 5%.

PF trusts can invest in shares listed on the BSE or National Stock Exchange (NSE), provided the companies have a minimum market capitalisation of ₹5,000 crore and derivatives linked to their shares are traded on either exchange.

Eligible investments also include exchange-traded funds (ETFs) and index funds tracking the Sensex or Nifty 50. However, equity mutual fund investments are capped at 5% of the portfolio.

Labour Ministry Sets Deadlines For PF Contributions And Investments

The updated framework establishes specific timelines for employers and trustees to facilitate the timely management of employees' retirement savings.

Employers must transfer monthly PF contributions to their establishment's board of trustees within 15 days following the end of each month.

Trustees must invest the accumulated funds within two weeks of receiving these contributions. The investible corpus comprises contributions and accumulated interest after deducting obligatory outgoings.

The trusts are also responsible for administering employee withdrawals and crediting interest to individual PF accounts.

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