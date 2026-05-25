'Government Willing To Listen To Investors' Concerns On LTCG And STCG Taxation Issues,' Says Union FM Nirmala Sitharaman | Video

Union Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman | File Pic

New Delhi: Union Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman on Monday said the government is willing to listen to concerns raised by stock market investors regarding the tax system, including issues related to Long-Term Capital Gains (LTCG) and Short-Term Capital Gains (STCG) taxation.

Speaking to the media on the sidelines of the TEXPROCIL Export Awards event on Monday, the Union Finance Minister said the government remains open to receiving suggestions and feedback from investors on the matter.

"On this specific issue, and on any issue, we are always ready and willing to listen to the people. We will certainly take their inputs," Sitharaman said while responding to questions regarding demands from stock market participants for a review of LTCG and STCG taxes.

#WATCH | Mumbai, Maharashtra: On the stock market performance and investors' demand to re-evaluate the tax system, Union Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman says, "On this specific issue, and on any issue, we are always ready and willing to listen to the people. We will certainly… pic.twitter.com/nNIhJEZrma — ANI (@ANI) May 25, 2026

Her remarks come amid growing discussions among market participants over the impact of capital gains taxation on equity market participation and investor sentiment.

LTCG and STCG are taxes imposed on profits earned from selling shares and other financial assets.

Short-Term Capital Gains (STCG) tax is charged when shares are sold within a shorter holding period, while Long-Term Capital Gains (LTCG) tax applies when investments are held for a longer duration before being sold.

The Union Finance Minister, however, did not announce any formal review or change in the taxation structure.

Her remarks only indicated that the government is open to hearing feedback and suggestions from stakeholders regarding the current tax framework.

The comments come at a time when domestic equity markets have been witnessing increased volatility due to global geopolitical tensions, crude oil price movements, foreign investor flows and concerns related to inflation and interest rates.

Sitharaman's statement is being viewed by investors as a signal that the government is willing to engage with stakeholders and consider their concerns regarding market-related taxation issues.

She also addressed crucial domestic fiscal issues, firmly clarifying the mechanics behind recent petrol and diesel hikes before weighing in on gold optimisation, the RBI dividend, and India's growth trajectory amid the West Asia crisis.

FM Sitharaman clarified that price hikes are purely operational and driven by global procurement realities rather than sudden government policy changes.

She also revealed that the central government had previously absorbed massive shocks--resulting in a Rs 1 lakh crore fiscal hit from reducing central taxes--to insulate consumers for over two and a half months.

(Except for the headline, this article has not been edited by FPJ's editorial team and auto-generated from an agency feed.)