Government Simplifies Overseas Shipping For Small Exporters, Relaxes Entry Requirement For Consignments Worth Up To ₹3 Lakh

Government Simplifies Overseas Shipping For Small Exporters |

New Delhi: The government has eased compliance requirements for small exporters by removing mandatory registration certificates for eligible export consignments valued at up to ₹3 lakh.

The Commerce Ministry said exporters will no longer need a Registration-cum-Membership Certificate or Certificate of Registration for such shipments, wherever these documents are otherwise required under the Foreign Trade Policy.

DGFT Amends Foreign Trade Policy

The Directorate General of Foreign Trade has amended Paragraph 2.57 of the Foreign Trade Policy, 2023, to introduce the exemption.

However, consignments with a free-on-board value exceeding ₹3 lakh will continue to require an RCMC or Certificate of Registration, wherever applicable.

The reform is intended to reduce entry barriers for MSMEs, artisans, small manufacturers, entrepreneurs and first-time exporters. It will cover shipments made through postal, courier, e-commerce and other emerging export channels.

Small Shipments, Limited Export Value

Government data for the five years from 2021-22 to 2025-26 showed that low-value consignments represented a large share of shipping bills but contributed little to India’s total merchandise exports.

Shipments valued at up to $3,000 accounted for 43% of shipping bills but only 0.86% of overall merchandise export value. The exemption can therefore support numerous transactions while having a marginal effect on aggregate export value.

Simpler Access To Global Markets

Previously, exporters generally had to register with the relevant Export Promotion Council or Commodity Board before shipping goods, where applicable.

For occasional or new exporters, the process involved identifying the correct registering authority, filing documents and completing formalities before entering overseas markets.

The relaxed export registration norms will allow eligible businesses to test international demand and build an export track record with lower initial compliance costs.

Once their consignments cross the ₹3 lakh threshold, exporters can obtain the relevant registration and access market development programmes, export promotion initiatives and institutional support.