 Government Plans Further Stake Sale In LIC Via FPO In FY27, Aims To Meet 10% Public Shareholding Norm
e-Paper Get App
HomeBusinessGovernment Plans Further Stake Sale In LIC Via FPO In FY27, Aims To Meet 10% Public Shareholding Norm

Government Plans Further Stake Sale In LIC Via FPO In FY27, Aims To Meet 10% Public Shareholding Norm

The government is considering diluting its 96.5 percent stake in LIC through a follow-on public offer (FPO) in the next financial year, subject to approvals and market conditions, Financial Services Secretary M Nagaraju said. This follows the 2022 IPO, which sold 3.5 percent for Rs 21,000 crore. The move is needed to comply with the 10 percent public shareholding requirement by May 2027.

PTIUpdated: Tuesday, February 03, 2026, 07:57 AM IST
article-image
File Image |

New Delhi: The government is actively considering further reducing its stake in insurance behemoth LIC through a public offering in the next financial year, Financial Services Secretary M Nagaraju said on Monday. Currently, the government holds a 96.5 per cent stake in Life Insurance Corporation (LIC). It had sold 3.5 per cent through an initial public offering (IPO) in May 2022 at a price band of Rs 902-949 per share. The share sale fetched the government around Rs 21,000 crore.

Talking to reporters, Nagaraju said, "LIC public offer has to be done slowly. We have asked DIPAM (Department of Investment and Public Asset Management) to look at government stake dilution in LIC." "LIC FPO may come in the next financial year if all approvals are in place and market conditions are conducive," he added.

Read Also
LIC Launches Jeevan Utsav Single Premium Plan, Can Lapsed Policies Be Revived With Concessions?
article-image

The government is required to offload another 6.5 per cent stake in the public sector life insurer to meet the mandated 10 per cent public shareholding requirement by May 2027. The quantum of stake sale, price and timing would be decided in due course. The country's biggest insurer, LIC, has a market capitalisation of Rs 5.08 lakh crore, with shares settling at around Rs 804 on the BSE on Monday.

On the financial front, the state-owned insurer reported a 32 per cent year-on-year jump in net profit to Rs 10,053 crore in the three months ended September 2025 from Rs 7,621 crore in the corresponding period last fiscal. The increase in profit was driven by a lower commission outgo. The total income improved to Rs 2,39,614 crore in the three months ended September 2025 compared to Rs 2,29,620 crore in the year-ago period. 

FPJ Shorts
Assam To Receive ₹50,000 Crore In Tax Devolution For FY 2026-27, Central Transfers See Substantial Rise
Assam To Receive ₹50,000 Crore In Tax Devolution For FY 2026-27, Central Transfers See Substantial Rise
Maharashtra Shocker: Man Arrested For Killing 6-Year-Old Daughter To Meet Two-Child Norm For Panchayat Polls
Maharashtra Shocker: Man Arrested For Killing 6-Year-Old Daughter To Meet Two-Child Norm For Panchayat Polls
Government Closely Monitoring Rupee Below 90 Against Dollar, May Intervene If Depreciation Becomes Uncomfortable
Government Closely Monitoring Rupee Below 90 Against Dollar, May Intervene If Depreciation Becomes Uncomfortable
Former US President Bill Clinton & Hillary Clinton Agree To Testify In House Epstein Probe Ahead Of Contempt Vote
Former US President Bill Clinton & Hillary Clinton Agree To Testify In House Epstein Probe Ahead Of Contempt Vote

Disclaimer: This story is from the syndicated feed. Nothing has been changed except the headline.

Follow us on

RECENT STORIES

Assam To Receive ₹50,000 Crore In Tax Devolution For FY 2026-27, Central Transfers See Substantial...
Assam To Receive ₹50,000 Crore In Tax Devolution For FY 2026-27, Central Transfers See Substantial...
Government Closely Monitoring Rupee Below 90 Against Dollar, May Intervene If Depreciation Becomes...
Government Closely Monitoring Rupee Below 90 Against Dollar, May Intervene If Depreciation Becomes...
Godrej Properties Sells Over ₹2,000 Crore Worth Of Homes In First Phase Of Luxury Project At Worli
Godrej Properties Sells Over ₹2,000 Crore Worth Of Homes In First Phase Of Luxury Project At Worli
Government Plans Further Stake Sale In LIC Via FPO In FY27, Aims To Meet 10% Public Shareholding...
Government Plans Further Stake Sale In LIC Via FPO In FY27, Aims To Meet 10% Public Shareholding...
IRB Infrastructure Acquires Gandeva Ena HAM Highway Assets For ₹1,200 Crore
IRB Infrastructure Acquires Gandeva Ena HAM Highway Assets For ₹1,200 Crore