 Government Permits 50,000 Tonnes Of Organic Sugar Exports Annually
The Directorate General of Foreign Trade (DGFT) has allowed exports of organic sugar up to 50,000 tonnes per fiscal year, subject to modalities prescribed by APEDA. Organic sugar, produced from sugarcane grown without pesticides or fertilizers and adhering to strict organic standards, can now be exported under this new ceiling to boost overseas shipments.

PTIUpdated: Wednesday, December 31, 2025, 11:30 AM IST
File Image |

"Export of organic sugar... is allowed subject to an overall ceiling of 50,000 tonnes per financial year as per the modalities prescribed by APEDA separately," the Directorate General of Foreign Trade (DGFT) said in a notification. Organic sugar is made from sugarcane grown without pesticides and fertilizers. It also adheres to organic farming and processing standards.

