Government Permits 50,000 Tonnes Of Organic Sugar Exports Annually

New Delhi: The government has allowed exports of organic sugar up to 50,000 tonnes per fiscal year, according to a notification. The exports are subject to the provisions of APEDA (Agricultural and Processed Food Products Export Development Authority).

"Export of organic sugar... is allowed subject to an overall ceiling of 50,000 tonnes per financial year as per the modalities prescribed by APEDA separately," the Directorate General of Foreign Trade (DGFT) said in a notification. Organic sugar is made from sugarcane grown without pesticides and fertilizers. It also adheres to organic farming and processing standards.

