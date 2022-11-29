Government lifts ban on exports of organic non-basmati rice | File/ Representative Photo

The government on Tuesday lifted the ban on exports of organic non-basmati rice, including broken rice after the easing of domestic supplies moderated prices.

The government had, in early September, banned the export of broken rice with an aim to increase domestic availability.

This followed a 20 per cent duty on the export of non-basmati rice aimed at shoring up domestic supplies after prices surged in retail markets.

In a notification, the Directorate General of Foreign Trade said the export of organic non-basmati rice, including organic non-basmati broken rice, will now be governed by rules that prevailed before the September ban.

In September, India imposed 20 per cent export duty on rice, semi-milled and wholly milled rice, and brown rice.

According to data released by the Ministry of Commerce, the exports of non-basmati rice went up 5 per cent in the first quarter of the fiscal at $1,566 million.

Robust global demand and negligible inventories had pushed up mandi prices of Basmati paddy earlier this month across the key rice growing regions in Punjab, Haryana, and western Uttar Pradesh. The mandi price of Basmati paddy at Karnal in Haryana and Rajpura in Punjab was between Rs 3,800 and Rs 4,000 per quintal.