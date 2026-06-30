Government Keeps Small Savings Rates Unchanged For Ninth Quarter – PPF, NSC, Sukanya Samriddhi Hold Steady From July 2026 | Representation Image

New Delhi, Jun 30: The government on Tuesday left interest rates unchanged for various small savings schemes, including PPF and NSC, for the ninth straight quarter, beginning July 1, 2026.

"The rates of interest on various Small Savings Schemes for the second quarter of FY 2026-27, starting from July 1, 2026, and ending on September 30, 2026, shall remain unchanged from those notified for the first quarter (March 1, 2026, to June 30, 2026) of FY 2026-27," the Finance Ministry said in a notification.

As per the notification, deposits under the Sukanya Samriddhi Scheme will attract an interest rate of 8.2 per cent, while the rate on a three-year term deposit remains at 7.1 per cent in the current quarter.

The interest rates for popular public provident fund (PPF) and post office savings deposit schemes have been retained at 7.1 per cent and 4 per cent, respectively.

The interest rate on the Kisan Vikas Patra will be 7.5 per cent, and the investments will mature in 115 months.

The interest rate on the National Savings Certificate (NSC) will stay at 7.7 per cent for the July-September quarter.

Like the current quarter, the monthly income scheme will earn 7.4 per cent for investors in the second quarter as well.

With this, the interest rates on small savings schemes, mainly operated by post offices and banks, have been left unchanged for the ninth consecutive quarter.

The government last changed the interest rate on some schemes in the fourth quarter of 2023-24.

(Except for the headline, this article has not been edited by FPJ's editorial team and auto-generated from an agency feed.)