Government Extends RELIEF Support Amid West Asia Disruptions, RoDTEP Benefits To Continue Until December 31

Government Extends RELIEF Support Amid West Asia Disruptions |

New Delhi: The government has extended support under the RELIEF and RoDTEP schemes to help Indian exporters manage risks linked to West Asia disruptions, rising shipping costs and uncertain logistics conditions.

The Commerce and Industry Ministry said the measures aim to keep trade moving and strengthen exporters’ ability to handle geopolitical pressures.

RELIEF Scheme Supports Export Insurance

The Department of Commerce has extended timelines under Component II of RELIEF, short for Resilience & Logistics Intervention for Export Facilitation.

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The programme operates under the Export Promotion Mission and encourages exporters to secure ECGC insurance for upcoming shipments to specified regions.

Eligible shipments receive 95 per cent risk coverage. The component applies to Stand Alone Policies and Whole Turnover Policies obtained on or after March 16, 2026.

Container Shipments Eligible For Support

Full Container Load, Less than Container Load and refrigerated container shipments qualify for support. Energy shipments are excluded.

For the eligible period, exporters’ insurance premiums will remain capped at levels prevailing before the disruptions.

Launched on March 19, RELIEF addresses higher freight charges, increased insurance costs and risks arising from conflict across the Gulf and wider West Asia maritime corridor.

The ministry said extending the intervention would help exporters maintain trade flows despite continuing uncertainty.

RoDTEP Extended Until December 31

Separately, the government has extended the Remission of Duties and Taxes on Exported Products scheme until December 31.

Support remains available to Domestic Tariff Area units, Advance Authorisation holders, Special Economic Zone units and Export Oriented Units.

RoDTEP refunds duties, taxes and levies included in exported products that are not reimbursed through other mechanisms. These include eligible central, state and local charges, along with indirect taxes incurred at earlier production stages.

Existing Refund Rates Remain Unchanged

The ministry said RoDTEP rates and value caps applicable on September 30 would continue unchanged during the extension.

According to the government, the measure helps Indian exporters compete fairly with businesses in international markets.