 Government Extends 20% Export Duty On Parboiled Rice Till March 31 Next Year
e-Paper Get App
HomeBusinessGovernment Extends 20% Export Duty On Parboiled Rice Till March 31 Next Year

Government Extends 20% Export Duty On Parboiled Rice Till March 31 Next Year

With these curbs, India has now imposed restrictions on all varieties on non-basmati rice.

PTIUpdated: Saturday, October 14, 2023, 10:18 AM IST
article-image
Government Extends 20% Export Duty On Parboiled Rice Till March 31 Next Year | Canva

The government on Friday extended the duty on export of parboiled rice by over five months till March 31.

The 20 per cent export duty on parboiled rice was imposed on August 25 till October 16 to maintain adequate local stock and keep domestic prices under check.

The finance ministry through a notification extended the duty till March 31, 2024.

With these curbs, India has now imposed restrictions on all varieties on non-basmati rice.

Non-basmati white rice constitutes about 25 per cent of the total rice exported from the country.

Read Also
India's Exports Decline 2.6% To USD 34.47 Billion In September
article-image

In July, the government banned export of non-basmati white rice to boost domestic supply and keep retail prices under check during the upcoming festive season.

In September last year, exports of broken rice were prohibited. In the April-June period this fiscal, about 15.54 lakh tonnes of non-basmati white rice was exported against only 11.55 lakh tonnes in the year-ago period.

The ban on exports of non-basmati white rice was imposed due to the rise in prices of the foodgrain and higher exports.

The annual retail or consumer price inflation was at a three-month low of 5.02 per cent in September. India's total exports of basmati rice stood at USD 4.8 billion in 2022-23, while in volume terms it was at 45.6 lakh tonnes.

Exports of non-basmati stood at USD 6.36 billion in the last fiscal. In volume terms, it was 177.9 lakh tonnes.

Read Also
Maruti Suzuki Commences Export Of India-Manufactured Jimny 5-Door
article-image

India's rice production is estimated to have risen to 135.54 million tonnes in the 2022-23 crop year (July-June) from 129.47 million tonnes in the previous year, according to the agriculture ministry data.

(We are on WhatsApp. To get latest news updates, Join our Channel. Click here)

Follow us on

RECENT STORIES

InCred Financial Services Announces Public Issue Of Up To ₹ 300 Cr Of Secured NCDs

InCred Financial Services Announces Public Issue Of Up To ₹ 300 Cr Of Secured NCDs

Petrol, Diesel Prices Remain Unchanged On October 14: Check Rates In Mumbai, Delhi, Chennai And...

Petrol, Diesel Prices Remain Unchanged On October 14: Check Rates In Mumbai, Delhi, Chennai And...

Government Extends 20% Export Duty On Parboiled Rice Till March 31 Next Year

Government Extends 20% Export Duty On Parboiled Rice Till March 31 Next Year

Corporate Affairs Ministry Probing Accounts Of Adani's Mumbai And Navi Mumbai Airports: Report

Corporate Affairs Ministry Probing Accounts Of Adani's Mumbai And Navi Mumbai Airports: Report

The pathology of money laundering

The pathology of money laundering