Government Approves Export Promotion Mission With Total Outlay Of ₹25,060 Crore For FY 2025‑26 To FY 2030‑31

New Delhi: The government approved an Export Promotion Mission with a total outlay of Rs 25,060 crore for FY 2025‑26 to FY 2030‑31 to consolidate export support and strengthen competitiveness, especially for the MSMEs and labour-intensive sectors.

The Directorate General of Foreign Trade (DGFT) will implement the mission through a dedicated digital platform from application to approval to disbursal, that replaces multiple fragmented schemes with a single, outcome‑based framework for faster, transparent delivery, an official statement said on Saturday.

By merging fiscal incentives, financial facilitation, digital governance and regulatory flexibility into a single mission-mode framework, the government has created a powerful platform to enhance India’s global trade competitiveness. Two integrated sub‑schemes namely, Niryat Protsahan and Niryat Disha, will operate under the mission. Niryat Protsahan focuses on improving access to affordable trade finance for MSME exporters through interest subvention, export‑factoring, deep‑tier financing and credit cards for e‑commerce exporters.

Further, Niryat Disha aims to raise market readiness and competitiveness through support for export quality and compliance, international branding and packaging assistance, participation in trade fairs and buyer-seller meets, export warehousing and logistics, etc. The government also expanded the Credit Guarantee Scheme for Exporters (CGSE), providing up to Rs 20,000 crore in additional support with 100 per cent government guarantee to member lending institutions.

Further, RBI announced several measures such as moratorium on repayments and extension of export credit tenure to 450 days. The permissible credit period for pre-shipment and post-shipment export credit has been extended to 450 days for credit disbursed up to March 31, 2026, the statement said.

For packing credit facilities already availed by exporters before August 31, 2025, where dispatch could not take place, REs may allow liquidation from any legitimate alternate source, including domestic sale proceeds or substitution of export contracts, it noted.

