 GoT, Succession to be available on Jio Cinema for ₹999 a year as Reliance unveils premium plan
After offering free content including the Indian Premier League, Reliance Jio Cinema has leveraged its new pact with Warner Bros and HBO to launch a premium subscription.

FPJ Web Desk Updated: Saturday, May 13, 2023, 06:42 PM IST
Indian viewers eagerly awaiting the conclusion of the Succession saga in the show's final season were left in the dark when HBO content was pulled off Disney+ Hot Star. But as Game of Thrones and Westworld fans were contemplating other alternatives when no streaming platform had their favourite shows, Mukesh Ambani's Jio Cinema swung in for the rescue.

The homegrown OTT platform will now be available for Rs 999 a year, as Reliance capitalises on popular shows exclusively available with Jio Cinema.

Apart from accessing exciting content including Succession, House of Dragons and an upcoming series based on Harry Potter, users can also stream content via four different devices at the same time with the new plan.

