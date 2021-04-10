Google’s Rahul Roy-Chowdhury joins Grammarly as global head of product

Digital writing assistance tool Grammarly has announced the appointed Rahul Roy-Chowdhury as its global head of product. Prior to joining Grammarly he was the vice president of product management at Google, where worked for 14 years. Brad Hoover, Grammarly CEO, said in the company blog, “Rahul brings deep expertise leading product, data, and design teams to build and scale them to a broad global audience. This includes building out widely used consumer products, developer platforms, and enterprise offerings, with a focus on privacy and user trust.