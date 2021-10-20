Google's Android 12 version now available for Pixel smartphones

Tech giant Google is now seeding the final version of Android 12 and it is now available for Pixel smartphones dating back to the Pixel 3.

According to The Verge, Android 12 is available to install right now on Pixel 3, Pixel 3A, Pixel 4, Pixel 4A, Pixel 4A 5G, the Pixel 5 and the Pixel 5A. It will launch on the Pixel 6, and Pixel 6 Pro as well.

Android 12 will be coming later this year to Samsung Galaxy, OnePlus, OPPO, Realme, Tecno, Vivo and Xiaomi devices, the report said.

The most noticeable feature in Android 12 is the new 'Material You' design, which lets users go a little deeper to tweak the look of the home screen to your liking.

The report said it is more expressive than previous versions of Android, with tools to let users coordinate colours that can extend across app icons, pull-down menus, widgets, among others.

Google also published a blog that goes deep on the features that users will be able to experience. But if they are mainly interested in Material You, users should know that Google said it is a "Pixel-first" feature, though it will be coming to "more device makers and phones soon".

It is likely that Pixel phones will receive several more "Pixel-first" features in the future with Android 12. To get the update, head to your Pixel phone's settings app, click "System," then find "System update" and click on it.

The tech giant has also launched the Pixel 6 and Pixel 6 Pro with Tensor chipset to improve AI functionalities on Tuesday. Pixel 6, which starts at $599 and the Pixel 6 Pro at $899, will be available on store shelves with all major US carriers starting on October 28.

(With inputs from IANS)

Published on: Wednesday, October 20, 2021, 06:32 PM IST