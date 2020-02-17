Google to wind down its WiFi service 'Station'

Tech giant Google said it has decided to wind down its 'Station' programme globally through 2020, including in India, given that going online has become much easier and cheaper over the last five years.
The US-based company said it is working with its partners to transition existing sites so they can remain useful resources for the community.
Google had launched 'Station' in India in 2015 in partnership with Indian Railways and Railtel to bring fast, free public WiFi to over 400 railway stations in the country by mid-2020.
"But we crossed that number by June 2018 and implemented Station in thousands of other locations around the country in partnership with telecommunications companies, ISPs and local authorities. Over time, partners in other countries asked for Station too and we responded accordingly," Google Vice President (Payments and Next Billion Users) said.
