Google to build more products in India for the world: Sundar Pichai

Reiterating his vision to help India join the digital bandwagon, Alphabet and Google CEO Sundar Pichai stated that the ongoing investments are a reflection of the company's confidence in the future of the country and its digital economy.

The company, has already invested $4.5 billion for a 7.73 per cent stake in the top telecom network Reliance Jio Platforms, along with recently investing up to $1 billion in Bharti Airtel.

"It is a reflection of our confidence in the future of India, its digital economy, our desire to build products there, which we think will help us globally," Pichai said during the company's earnings call.

Pichai further stated that it is thinking deeper about emerging markets like India as it "lines up with our mission of building a more equitable Internet for everyone".

Pichai added, "So we'll do it there (in India) and then roll it out globally. We are constantly looking for opportunities like that," Pichai added.

(With inputs from IANS)

Published on: Wednesday, February 02, 2022, 04:11 PM IST