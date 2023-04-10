Google Pay sends ₹80,000 to random users as glitch brings luck

Google Pay users are used to scratching virtual coupons for rewards which included discounts, cashbacks and similar benefits for their transactions. Users losing money to scams and glitches remains a concern in the digital space, but can errors end up rewarding people?

Several GPay users randomly received virtual cash ranging from Rs 800 to Rs 80,000 while Google was testing a feature on its payment app.

Tests with highly unexpected results

The erroneous transfers were made towards Pixel smartphone users, instead of sending out payments to employees who actually participated in the trial.

After the mistake left users shocked and elated, Google Pay informed them that the platform will try to recover the money by reversing transactions.

But if the company is unable to turn things around, the users can keep the money in their wallets and spend.

Others can also try their luck

In some cases, Google has been able to get the money back, while those who had already used it up didn't face any action.

The payment arm of the internet giant was reportedly testing a remittance feature for users of the Google Pixel devices.

Others can also look for the extra money on their GPay app, by checking the Deals tab.