 Google Now Lets You Switch Between Different Modes In Slides
If users want to hide comments within a presentation or avoid accidental edits, they can switch to view mode. Choosing commenting mode will hide all options associated with editing, but still allow users to read and add comments, the tech giant explained.

IANSUpdated: Monday, June 10, 2024, 08:51 AM IST
Google has said that it is making it easier for users to switch between different modes such as edit, view and comment in Slides.

Updates For Google Workspace

To change mode, users will be required to navigate to the View - Mode - select a mode.

This capability will be available to Google Workspace customers, Google Workspace Individual subscribers, and users with personal Google accounts. The tech giant also announced a feature that will let users scroll and zoom in or out on their content directly from Google Meet.

This capability will be available to Google Workspace customers, Google Workspace Individual subscribers, and users with personal Google accounts. The tech giant also announced a feature that will let users scroll and zoom in or out on their content directly from Google Meet.

According to the company, this feature will eliminate the need to switch between tabs, helping users focus more on delivering their presentation.

Google Q&A

Meanwhile, Google has rolled out features like "polls, Q&A, and reactions" on its video conferencing app Meet for mobile devices to make it easier for users to interact with people during a live stream.

According to the tech giant, this update is applicable for "ultra-low latency live streams" only, the standard live streaming experience remains the same.

