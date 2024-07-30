Google Is Deliberately Hiding Searches About Trump's Assassination Attempt, Claims Donald T Jr

Google has caused controversy by removing search results about a botched attempt to assassinate former President Donald Trump. People searching the internet for information regarding the abortive attempt to assassinate former President Trump were left bewildered when their queries were not answered by the search engine.

The ex-president's son, however, accused the tech giant of trying to rig the election after the website's autocomplete feature disregarded any references to the July 13 shooting.

Google autocomplete in question

When Google's autocomplete function failed to turn up results about the alleged assassination attempt on Donald Trump, users were shocked. They even got no suggestions about the July 13 event that shook the entire country when they typed in "the assassination attempt of."

In response to this omission, Donald Trump Jr. has voiced his displeasure and accused Sundar Pichai's tech company of deliberately tampering with search results in order to influence the upcoming election. Republicans are concerned that there may be bias in the narrative being presented because auto-complete offered no clues about the incident.

Big Tech is trying to interfere in the election AGAIN to help Kamala Harris. We all know this is intentional election interference from Google. Truly despicable. https://t.co/gWDbFGaHI7 — Donald Trump Jr. (@DonaldJTrumpJr) July 28, 2024

Google says no interception

Google claimed that no manual modifications were made to these search recommendations following the issue being brought to the attention of Texas Congressman and Donald Trump Jr. as well as his supporters.

Searches are prevented by safety mechanism

They claimed that safety mechanisms in their systems prevent autocomplete recommendations for political violence. When people searched for the assassinations of other politicians, such as Teddy Roosevelt, Ronald Reagan, John F. Kennedy, and Abraham Lincoln, they pointed out that this was not the case.

Presidential election

With President Joe Biden endorsing Kamala Harris to succeed him, Kamala Harris has formally declared her candidacy as the United States prepares for the November 2024 presidential election.

Donald Trump is hoping to retake the White House in the interim. The most recent changes to Google's search capabilities are taking place in the midst of intense political turmoil, particularly in light of Trump's remarks on social media that he "took a bullet for democracy" in response to criticism of FBI Director Christopher Wray's testimony.

