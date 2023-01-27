Google HR loses job while interviewing candidate for a job role, claims call was abruptly disconnected | Image: Google (Representative)

As Google is laying off 12,000 workers, some of the affected workers admitted that they were surprised and didn't see it coming. An employee said that when he could no longer access his account, he learned that he had been sacked.

Similar circumstances occurred with a Google recruiter who was on the phone with a potential candidate when the call abruptly ended.

Even the recruiters at Google were unaware of the startling move because the firm has been so covert with its layoffs.

Abrupt ending

Former Google recruiter Dan Lanigan-Ryan described how his call with a possible candidate was cut off.

During the call on Friday, he admitted that he attempted to log in to an internal company website but was unable to do so.

His teammate wasn't the only one who had similar problems. His team's other members also had complaints about being abruptly logged off of their computers.

Prior to receiving an email informing them of the layoff, their management disregarded the issue as a technical one.

Ryan said soon after he lost access to the company website, his email was also blocked and the call with his candidate was dropped. "And then that was it," he said.

"I was blocked out of everything. And then I saw on the news about 15, 20 minutes later that Google was announcing 12,000 layoffs."

Ryan also wrote a lengthy post on LinkedIn about his termination . He admitted that Google was his ideal company.

When he received the job offer from Google a year ago, he was taking his dog on a stroll. His joy, however, was fleeting because a year later he was affected by the Google layoffs.

“I did not expect it to come to such an abrupt end, blocked out of the system in the middle of a call. My contract was just extended for another year and I was moved to the Cloud Sales recruitment team (an area that is seeing massive growth) and only a week ago there was talk of a pay rise, I've been caught off guard,” Ryan posted on Linkedin.

Google laid off 12,000 employees across departments. The company CEO Sundar Pichai took complete responsibility of the layoffs and promised to pay severance package to all the impacted employees.

Read Also Google says SC verdict on NCLAT order doesn't decide merits of its appeal

(If you have a story in and around Mumbai, you have our ears, be a citizen journalist and send us your story here. )

(To receive our E-paper on WhatsApp daily, please click here. To receive it on Telegram, please click here. We permit sharing of the paper's PDF on WhatsApp and other social media platforms.)