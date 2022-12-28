Google fails to pay penalties, gets slapped with demand notice from CCI

File

Google failure to pay penalties for anti-competitive practices, have reportedly prompted India's competition regulator to send demand notices to the big tech firm. The firm on its part has filed a plea in the National Company Law Appellate Tribunal (NCLAT), which are yet to be heard.

Google faces Rs 2,274.2 crore in penalties for two cases related to its Android operating system and Play Store policies. The Competition Commission of India (CCI) had given Google 60 days to pay each of the penalties within.

Now that it has received a demand notice, Google needs to pay up within a month or else CCI can exercise powers to recover the amount. But Google argues that the penalties will be payable depending on the outcome of its appeals.

Apart from the penalty, Google had also been instructed by the competition watchdog to fix its conduct within a deadline. It also instructed Google to refrain from unfair business practices.