Google extends work from home till September next year: Report

As per the report, as part of the plan, Google’s employees would be expected to work at least three days a week in the office while working from home the other days. “We are testing a hypothesis that a flexible work model will lead to greater productivity, collaboration, and well-being,” Pichai wrote in the email.

Interestingly, Google was one of the first companies to ask its employees to work from home due to the pandemic.

Earlier, Apple CEO Tim Cook has reportedly told most of his employees not to expect to return to the office until June 2021. It "seems likely" that the majority of teams won't be back before June next year, Cook had said in a virtual town hall meeting with employees.