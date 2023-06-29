Google Cloud And Plotch.ai Partner To Make ONDC Network Integration Seamless For Enterprises | File

Plotch.ai, a technology enabler of ONDC, announced on Wednesday that it has partnered with Google Cloud to launch an ONDC-in-a-Box solution to help enterprises adopt the technology faster and in a seamless manner.

ONDC is an initiative by the Indian government to increase e-commerce penetration in India that is expected to witness a five-fold surge in digital consumption at $340 billion by 2030, with 500 million digitally transacting consumers.

Nodebox

Called Nodebox, the ONDC-in-a-Box solution is powered by Google Cloud’s open source solution and bundled with Google Cloud infrastructure.Plotch.ai expects to launch Nodebox in the Indian market by the end of July this year.

Nodebox will ensure that the enterprises are able to provide safe and secure solutions to their customers and at the same time help them scale faster.

The solution is at present being targeted for medium and large enterprises that are looking for a bundled solution for faster onboarding on ONDC.

Nodebox will support multiple domains of ONDC including retail, logistics, fintech and mobility.

On this development, Manoj Gupta, CEO of Plotch.ai, said, "We are very excited about working with Google Cloud to create an innovative solution which will help accelerate adoption of ONDC by medium and large Indian and global enterprises. The aim is to onboard 1000 large companies on Nodebox over the next 5 years.”

“We are launching a ready implementation of ONDC core and infra APIs as an open source solution for ONDC. This will enable Plotch.ai to build an enterprise grade product to onboard SMBs, and to support large number of transactions in the ONDC network.” said Bikram Singh Bedi, Managing Director, Google Cloud India

Founded by husband-wife duo and founders of the e-commerce platform Craftsvilla, Manoj and Monica Gupta, Plotch.ai is an AI-enabled e-commerce SaaS product with a focus on the digital transformation of commerce-led businesses.

So far Plotch has helped about 12 large enterprises, including a few banking institutions, to join ONDC. It expects to onboard another 90 big enterprises over the next nine months.