Good news taxpayers: These incomes are still exempt under the new tax regime

There has been a lot of confusion over the new proposed tax regime. While there has been much consternation over the 70 exemptions that one will have to forgo after moving to the new ‘simplified’ tax regime, there are several types of incomes that remain exempted.

Budget 2020 offered taxpayers the option to choose between the existing tax regime and new one with slashed income tax rates but fewer exemptions. The new regime offers lower rates but will result in lower tax outgo for for the taxpayer.

This means that individuals will now have the option to choose which regime to follow, like corporates. While there’s some confusion about the regimes, individuals will have to forgo exemptions under Section 80C.

Home loan exemption, insurance exemptions, standard deductions will also not stay under the regime. These include Section 80C and 80D, LTC, housing rent allowance, the deduction for entertainment allowance, professional tax, and interest on self-occupied/vacant property.

But the employees will still benefit from the following exemptions.

This include Employers’ Provident Fund, employers’ contribution to NPS and others.

Here are some exemptions you can avail under the new regime: