Good news for Jio users: Reliance Jio announces new work from home plan; Know more

Reliance Jio announced another Work-from-Home plan for high data prepaid users on Friday. This time it is a quarterly plan which offers 3GB per day for just Rs 999 for 84 days.

This new plan offers free and unlimited voice calls from Jio to Jio and landline. It offers 3,000 minutes of voice calls from Jio to other mobile and 100 SMSes / day. It offers unlimited data of 3GB/Day of high-speed data which thereafter reduces to unlimited at 64 Kbps. Along with this, the offer also gives complimentary subscription to JioApps.

Ever since of lockdown, the need of high-speed data has increased, many people have started working from home and also have been looking for more entertainment.

Considering the need of its users, Jio came up with this new quarterly Work-from-Home plan.

Reliance Jio had earlier come up with vouchers which offer double the benefits for people, especially those who have to work from home during such time of isolation and self quarantine.

Here are all the four plans which offer double benefits:

#1 The Reliance Jio worth Rs 11, now offers 800MB as compared to its previous 400MB. The off-net calls now offer 75 minutes.

#2 The Reliance Jio worth Rs 21, now offers 2GB as compared to its previous 1GB. The off-net calls now offer 200 minutes.

#3 The Reliance Jio worth Rs 51, now offers 6GB as compared to its previous 3GB. The off-net calls now offer 500 minutes.

#4 The Reliance Jio worth Rs 101, now offers 12GB as compared to its previous 6GB. The off-net calls now offer 1000 minutes.